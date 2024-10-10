Steem Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.23 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and $15.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,495.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00538470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00107479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00072719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,474,108 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

