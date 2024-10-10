Stephen Fredette Sells 39,768 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,154,067.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $153,040.47.

On Monday, September 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $22,963.36.

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00.

Toast Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TOST traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 3,547,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Toast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Toast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Toast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.