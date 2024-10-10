STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TUGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

