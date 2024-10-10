Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Solventum Stock Performance

Solventum stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.15. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

