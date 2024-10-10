StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

VNDA stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.