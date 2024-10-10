StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $17.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of STNE opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

