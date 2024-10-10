Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.43. 746,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,297. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.