Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 22,533 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 6,919,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

