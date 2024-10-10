StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 66.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

