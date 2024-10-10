Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $126.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

