Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $42,902.40 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $42,968.11.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 729,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,402,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

