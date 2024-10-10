Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Surmodics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRDX

Surmodics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.