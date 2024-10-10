S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

See Also

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.