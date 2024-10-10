Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 2,240.0% in September

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 2,240.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Talkspace Trading Down 1.0 %

TALKW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 51,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

