Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 2,240.0% in September

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 2,240.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Talkspace Trading Down 1.0 %
TALKW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 51,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Talkspace Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.