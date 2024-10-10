Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 306.4% in September

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 306.4% from the September 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

TTNDY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.6732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

