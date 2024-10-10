Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 283,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,176,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Tempus AI Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

