TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $5.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

WULF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

