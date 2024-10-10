Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $241.05 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $770.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

