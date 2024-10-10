The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.14. The stock had a trading volume of 569,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.80. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

