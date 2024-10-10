The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 408,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

