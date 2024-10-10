The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $392.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in The Cigna Group by 845.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Cigna Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $346.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.23 and its 200-day moving average is $344.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

