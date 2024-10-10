The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.82.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 601,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.93. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $142.07 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

