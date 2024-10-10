The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 1,239.5% from the September 15th total of 129,900 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Real Good Food Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,344. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52.
Real Good Food Company Profile
