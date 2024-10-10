The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 1,239.5% from the September 15th total of 129,900 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,344. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

