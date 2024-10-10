The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 1,138.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on SWGAY shares. UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
