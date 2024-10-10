The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $22,592,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,979 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,107.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $116.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

