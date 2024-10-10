The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $22,592,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,979 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,107.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $116.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
