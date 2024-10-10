Tobam Buys 45,268 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Tobam raised its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 2,656,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,915. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fox Advisors lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

View Our Latest Report on MBLY

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.