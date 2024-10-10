Tobam Has $1.22 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after acquiring an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $129.05. 2,697,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,056. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,919 shares of company stock worth $36,811,383. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.