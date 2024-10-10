Tobam Has $13.42 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tobam reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $235,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.71. 1,005,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.18. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

