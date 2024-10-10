Tobam Has $691,000 Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ossiam raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,895,000 after buying an additional 660,486 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 204,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,428. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 185.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.