Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,081 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 4,374,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,042,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

