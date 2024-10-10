Tobam Sells 8,207 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 1,036,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,434. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.