Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 475.3% in September

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 475.3% from the September 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $85.93. 73,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

See Also

