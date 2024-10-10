Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

Shares of TYIDY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

