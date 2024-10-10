Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
Shares of TYIDY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $106.84.
