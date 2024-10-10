Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SILA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sila Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

