Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBER. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

