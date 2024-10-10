Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.44 and last traded at $231.44, with a volume of 34143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 123.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

