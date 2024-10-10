UBS Group Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Neutral

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Barclays upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

