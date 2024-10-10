uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 35,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 26,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

uCloudlink Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 4.39.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.