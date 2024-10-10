Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 3.5 %

UROY stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.97 million, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

