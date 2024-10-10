Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of URC stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$414.32 million, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.25.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

