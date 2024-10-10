Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). 387,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,281,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.40 ($1.63).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHED shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,472.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Bruce Anderson acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £27,370 ($35,819.92). 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

