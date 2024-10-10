US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USVN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $48.39. 3,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $49.87.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

