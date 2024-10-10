UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UWM

Insider Transactions at UWM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UWM by 190.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $700.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that UWM will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.