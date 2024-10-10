Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 137.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,731,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 3,039,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

