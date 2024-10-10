Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Decreased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,709. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

