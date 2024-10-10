Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OV Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,729. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

