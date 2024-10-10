Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $58.55 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $58.55 million and $2.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,495.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00538470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00107479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00072719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

