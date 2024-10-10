VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Down 79.2% in September

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFSWW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,374. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

