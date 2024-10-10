Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Shares Down 12.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 3,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

