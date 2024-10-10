Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $2.56

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004249 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,170.26 or 0.99898478 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,838,700.95528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.60539288 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $3,366,591.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

